Nov 27, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) drives to the basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) moves against Kentucky Wildcats forward Oliver Starr (30) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) scores during the first half between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Brandon Boston Jr (3) shoots a three-pointer during the second half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) runs a play as Troy Trojans forward Mark Mendes (21) defends during a Dec. 19, 2020 game at Auburn Arena.
John Reed/USA Today Sports
Kentucky Wildcats guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) goes to the basket during a Feb. 6, 2021 game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
Arden Barnes/USA Today Sports
Nov 27, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) drives to the basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement
Jan 16, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) moves against Kentucky Wildcats forward Oliver Starr (30) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
John Reed
Feb 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Mar 6, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward JT Thor (10) scores during the first half between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports
Julie Bennett
Mar 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Brandon Boston Jr (3) shoots a three-pointer during the second half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Norcross grad J.T. Thor saw his NBA dreams come true late Thursday night.
Just before midnight, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round (No. 37 overall) — he was the seventh player selected in the second round.
Another former Norcross player, B.J. Boston, was selected 51st overall in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans, who then traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Thor, still 18, was an early entry into the NBA Draft after one season at Auburn. He reclassified to begin his college career a year early and played well for the Tigers, averaging 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23.3 minutes. He was one of five NCAA Division I freshmen with at least 250 points, 100 rebounds and 30 blocks.
He was at his best late in the season, scoring in double figures in 10 of his last 15 games, highlighted by a 24-point, nine-rebound performance against Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
Thor, highly touted for his unique skillset as a tall ballhandler with a 7-3 wingspan, was born in Nebraska to parents who fled war-torn South Sudan. He grew up in Alaska and played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He played his final two seasons at Norcross, where he was an all-state pick and an all-county selection by the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Tipoff Club as a senior, averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.
Boston, a 6-7, 185-pound guard, played at Norcross before transferring as a senior to Sierra Canyon (Calif.), where he averaged 19.7 points and 7 rebounds. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals as a junior for Norcross’ Final Four team.
He started 24 of 25 games last season as a Kentucky freshman, averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.