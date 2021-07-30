Norcross grad J.T. Thor saw his NBA dreams come true late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round (No. 37 overall) — he was the seventh player selected in the second round.

Another former Norcross player, B.J. Boston, was selected 51st overall in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans, who then traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thor, still 18, was an early entry into the NBA Draft after one season at Auburn. He reclassified to begin his college career a year early and played well for the Tigers, averaging 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 23.3 minutes. He was one of five NCAA Division I freshmen with at least 250 points, 100 rebounds and 30 blocks.

He was at his best late in the season, scoring in double figures in 10 of his last 15 games, highlighted by a 24-point, nine-rebound performance against Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

Thor, highly touted for his unique skillset as a tall ballhandler with a 7-3 wingspan, was born in Nebraska to parents who fled war-torn South Sudan. He grew up in Alaska and played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He played his final two seasons at Norcross, where he was an all-state pick and an all-county selection by the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Tipoff Club as a senior, averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Boston, a 6-7, 185-pound guard, played at Norcross before transferring as a senior to Sierra Canyon (Calif.), where he averaged 19.7 points and 7 rebounds. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals as a junior for Norcross’ Final Four team.

He started 24 of 25 games last season as a Kentucky freshman, averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

