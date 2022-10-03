D41_8533.JPG
Buy Now

Norcross' London Johnson

 Nicole Seitz

Confirming what was rumored for some time, former Norcross basketball star London Johnson has signed a contract with the NBA G League Ignite, bypassing college basketball.

Johnson, who had been considered one of the nation’s top point guard recruits in the Class of 2023, was announced as a player signing Monday by the Ignite, an NBA G League developmental team based in Henderson, Nev., that features top young prospects in exhibitions against international and G League teams to prepare for the NBA Draft. The team’s roster typically features veteran players who serve as mentors to the younger talent.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.