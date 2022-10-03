Confirming what was rumored for some time, former Norcross basketball star London Johnson has signed a contract with the NBA G League Ignite, bypassing college basketball.
Johnson, who had been considered one of the nation’s top point guard recruits in the Class of 2023, was announced as a player signing Monday by the Ignite, an NBA G League developmental team based in Henderson, Nev., that features top young prospects in exhibitions against international and G League teams to prepare for the NBA Draft. The team’s roster typically features veteran players who serve as mentors to the younger talent.
Those younger players experience high level competition as they transition to a career in pro basketball. The Ignite also strives to “provide life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-4 point guard, was an all-state and all-county selection last season after powering Norcross to the Class AAAAAAA state championship. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 32 player in the Class of 2023 ESPN 100.
Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama were among the top colleges hoping to sign Johnson before joining the Ignite on a two-year deal, reportedly worth $1.1 million.
“It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA, and I’m thrilled about this opportunity to take a big step forward and continue the journey in the G League, where I’ll get to learn from great coaches and enhance my skills alongside and against elite talent with Ignite,” Johnson said. “I can’t thank my family, trainers, and AAU and high school coaches enough for their support in helping me along the way.”
Johnson is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Jamaica, representing the latter in the 2021 Centrobasket U17 Tournament, where he averaged 36 points, 9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4 steals over five games.
Johnson, eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, is the second player to join the Ignite on a two-season deal, joining fellow Georgian and current Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. Those two are part of an Ignite roster that features four other draft-eligible players — Efe Abogidi, Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King and Leonard Miller.
The Ignite will play two preseason games this week with Johnson on the roster. Both games — Tuesday and Thursday vs. Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 — are ESPN2 broadcasts from the team’s new home at The Dollar Loan Center.
While Johnson won’t play any more games in a Norcross uniform, the high school and community think highly of him.
“Extremely happy for and proud of London Johnson,” Norcross boys basketball coach Jesse McMillan posted on social media. “No one has worked harder for it. We are glad he is finally able to announce this wonderful news. What a journey this will be!”
