Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33), who played at Norcross, during a game against Auburn at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

 Mackenzie Miles

Former Norcross standout Robert Beal Jr. was taken in the fifth round (No. 173 overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday’s NFL Draft.

Beal, a 6-foot-4, 247-pound edge rusher, was contributor the past two seasons for Georgia’s national championship teams with 6 1/2 sacks in 2021 and 3 sacks in 2022.

