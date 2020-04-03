Former Norcross guard Kyle Sturdivant made a commitment this week to the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program, announcing his decision on Instagram.
Sturdivant recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after his freshman season at Southern California. He played in 21 games this past season at USC, missing time after the sudden death of his father Gary in an accident.
The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 14 points and 5.7 assists as a Norcross senior, earning all-state and all-county honors.
