FmdQbk4XoAAh8Aq.jpg

Former Norcross football player Jordan Ferguson, right, poses for a photo after the Hula Bowl with Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli.

 Special Photo

Former Norcross football player Jordan Ferguson was named Player of the Game in the 77th annual Hula Bowl, held at the University of Central Florida Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The 6-foot-2, 271-pounder, fresh off a college career at Middle Tennessee, had a pair of sacks and forced a fumble from his defensive line position in the showcase for pro football hopefuls.

Recommended for you