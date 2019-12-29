Former Mountain View guard Spencer Rodgers committed this week to the Kennesaw State men’s basketball program.
Rodgers began his college career at Troy, then transferred to Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Former Mountain View guard Spencer Rodgers committed this week to the Kennesaw State men’s basketball program.
Rodgers began his college career at Troy, then transferred to Southwest Mississippi Community College.
With the launch of Apple TV+, the streaming platform competition is heating up.