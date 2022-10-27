MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Jul 22, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters (32) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 Charles LeClaire

Former Georgia Tech baseball standout and four-time Major League Baseball all-star Matt Wieters has joined the Yellow Jackets' baseball program as an undergraduate assistant coach, the school announced Thursday.

Wieters is returning to Tech with plans to finish his degree. He put his school on hold for his pro baseball career.

