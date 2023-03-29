John Russ Press Release.jpg

Mill Creek grad John Russ poses for a photo with his wife Emily when he was running backs coach at Mercer. Russ is the new head football coach at Providence Christian.

John Russ, a former all-county quarterback at Mill Creek, is the new head football coach at Providence Christian, the Lilburn private school announced Wednesday.

Russ comes to Providence from Tattnall Square Academy, a school in Macon where he served as associate head coach. Prior to his tenure there, he coached running backs at Mercer University, where he also played college football and was a four-year captain. He also has experience coaching at Georgia State University as a graduate assistant and as an assistant at both Hebron Christian and Cherokee Bluff.

