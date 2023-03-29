John Russ, a former all-county quarterback at Mill Creek, is the new head football coach at Providence Christian, the Lilburn private school announced Wednesday.
Russ comes to Providence from Tattnall Square Academy, a school in Macon where he served as associate head coach. Prior to his tenure there, he coached running backs at Mercer University, where he also played college football and was a four-year captain. He also has experience coaching at Georgia State University as a graduate assistant and as an assistant at both Hebron Christian and Cherokee Bluff.
He replaces outgoing Storm coach Joe Sturdivant, who was hired recently as head coach at Parkview, his alma mater.
"I am blessed and honored to become the next head coach at Providence,” Russ said. “I would like to thank Joey Thacker, Sean West, Brad Williams and IV Bray for believing in my vision for Providence. I will create a culture that will develop individuals spiritually, academically, athletically and socially. I expect our football program to be built on trust and competitiveness. I can’t wait to get started and begin to build relationships with the staff and students at Providence."
Russ excelled as a high school quarterback and continued that success at Mercer, where he was the starting quarterback from 2013-16 when the school relaunched its football program. He threw for 8,569 yards and 78 touchdowns at Mercer.
“I want to congratulate Providence Christian on their decision to make John Russ their next football coach,” Mercer head football coach Drew Cronic said in a release. “I have great admiration for John as a man, leader and coach. He did a tremendous job for Mercer University, both as a player and a coach, and I am proud for him to have this great opportunity. He is a winner in every way. I know his influence will be quickly felt by his staff, players, and the entire community."
In addition to his college coaching experience, Russ was quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Cherokee Bluff in 2018 and was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Hebron for then Lions head coach Jeff Saturday, a 14-year NFL veteran and ESPN analyst.
"Providence got a good one in John Russ," Saturday said in the school release. "He does a tremendous job developing both kids and coaches on and off the football field. He connects to people, and they respond to him in a positive way. His level-headed approach allows him to both encourage and give correction the right way. I could not be more thrilled for John and for Providence."
Providence is one of Gwinnett’s newer football programs, playing a full varsity schedule for the first time in 2014. The program has been led by three head coaches in the past four seasons — Sturdivant (2022), Jonathan Beverly (2020-21) and Parker Conley (2017-19) — and has never reached the state playoffs. It has won more than two games in a season just once, when Conley led the team to a 4-6 record in 2018.
