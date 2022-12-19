After two years in Tennessee, Korey Mobbs is headed back closer to home.
The Jackson County Board of Education approved the hiring of Mobbs as the new head football coach at Jackson County High School during a called meeting on Monday. Mobbs will officially begin his tenure with the Panthers effective Jan. 3, 2023.
Mobbs, a Parkview grad, has served as a head football coach since 2014. He spent seven years as the head coach of Lanier High School in Gwinnett before spending the past two seasons at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic.
“After going through an extremely thorough search process, we are excited to announce Korey Mobbs as our next head football coach,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said in a release. “Coach Mobbs not only has the ability to immediately impact our football program within our school, but he also has a clear vision of how we will construct a top to bottom football program that will positively impact the West Jackson community for years to come.”
During his tenure with Lanier, Mobbs posted a 58-22 record. He led the Longhorns to six playoff appearances in seven seasons to go along with two region championships. His only non-playoff season was in 2020, when the season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Class AAAAAA level, Mobbs led the Longhorns to the 2018 state semifinals with a 10-4 record. During his six playoff seasons at Lanier, Mobbs’ teams averaged over 25 points per game and held opponents to an average of just 17.
Mobbs takes over a Panther program that will enter its second season at the AAAAAA level.
“I am extremely excited about living in and working with the West Jackson community,” Mobbs said. “I cannot wait to get to work on building this Jackson County football program into a premier program in the state. We are going to play a brand of football that is physical and fun to watch. We are going to build on the foundation that is already here and grow these players into the best men we can, while also playing a brand of football that the entire Jackson County community can be proud of for years to come.”
Mobbs and his wife, Mary, have three children, Ruby (12), Knox (10) and Liza (4).
