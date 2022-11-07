110819_GDP_Hebron_Athens_019.JPG

Hebron Christian's head coach Jeff Saturday shown during a timeout against Athens Academy during a 2019 game at Hebron.

 DALE ZANINE

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season.

The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday, whose most extensive coaching experience came at Hebron Christian in Dacula, as interim head coach. Saturday is an NFL analyst for ESPN.

