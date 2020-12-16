Former Gwinnett football stars Matthew Hill of Brookwood and Jarren Williams of Central Gwinnett are new college teammates.
The two transfers — Hill from Auburn and Williams from Miami (Fla.) via Garden City Community College (Kans.) — were part of the University of South Florida’s recruiting class announced Wednesday. Both players were Daily Post Super Six selections as seniors in 2017.
Hill, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder, played both wide receiver and defensive back at Auburn, where he was a redshirt sophomore in 2020. He was a wide receiver for the Tigers and the MVP of the 2019 A-Day spring game with five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before shifting to defense in 2020. He played in only three games this season.
Williams, a 6-2, 206-pound quarterback, threw for 2,187 yards and 19 TDs as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2019, including a school-record six TDs in a win over Louisville. He planned to play the 2020 season at Garden City, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the fall season.
