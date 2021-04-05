Brandon Williams, who made his mark in the local basketball community with the Gwinnett Majic, passed away March 30 after battling health issues for more than a month.
Williams, a 1991 Tucker High grad, suffered a heart attack and catastrophic brain stem stroke on Feb. 16 that brought on Locked In Syndrome, which leaves its victims unable to speak or move despite their cognitive abilities remaining intact.
Though he worked in the cellular service industry, Williams became known locally as the majority owner and general manager of the minor-league Gwinnett Majic, which won three straight World Basketball Association championships from 2009-11. He coached with the team when it was the Buford Majic, then transitioned into an owner and GM role.
The pro team existed in large part as a way for its players to gain exposure and earn pro contracts in foreign countries.
"I can speak for all of the coaches and players from the Gwinnett Majic that we are heartbroken over the news of Brandon Williams,” said David Akin, a former Majic coach. “We all loved and cared about him deeply. He was a man that was energized by helping others. He was happy when everyone else was happy. I enjoyed working with him as he dedicated his life to helping others reach their dreams and potential. We are praying for his family at this time and want them to know we are here if they need anything. I hope anyone reading this will reach out to their family and friends and tell them they are loved because time seems to go by so fast and we do not take time to let others know how much they mean to us."
A fundraiser to help with Williams’ medical costs is available at this link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/2am23wzxg0.
