Although former Gwinnett resident Lou Llerandi retired from coaching baseball more than a decade ago, he’s still in the game.
In 2018, Llerandi, who coached and taught at Duluth and Norcross High Schools, established Llerandi Gloves, providing baseball and softball players with an alternative to high-priced brand-named equipment.
“I’m trying to cut the prices because these big-brand gloves are out of control these days,” said Llerandi, 65, now residing in Richmond, Texas, not far from Houston. “You could spent $450 to $500 for a glove now.”
Although the baseball glove market isn’t an easy one to break into, Llerandi said he’s sold about 1,000 gloves and touts that while players can selected stock-model gloves, he can also custom-make a mitt from a variety of web and color options. He’s also sold a lot of infield training gloves (which are particularly small), softball gloves and even a couple of left-handed catcher’s mitts.
“I got started after I stepped back from coaching,” said Llerandi, who added that he and his wife moved to Texas two years ago to be closer to grandchildren. “I started my own brand and just kind of fell in love with it because being a retiree, how many ‘Bonanza’ episodes can you watch?”
A Tampa native, Llerandi said he sells Japanese Kip Leather gloves for $290, steer hide gloves for $250 and cowhide for $180, prices he said include shipping and embroidery. The gloves are made in China, at the same manufacturing plant utilized by Marucci Sports and Under Armour.
A big moment for Llerandi and his brand (“My wife suggested I put my name on the glove — it has a good ring, so we put it on there,” he said) came this past spring when the Odessa (Texas) College Wranglers, who bought gloves for the team, finished third in the NJCAA Division I national tournament.
“I got to see them last year in a tournament in Alvin, Texas, and it was kind of overwhelming to see your product on the field,” he said. “Those kind of customers are huge for us. They’ve been great.”
The company also has endorsements from two professionals. Carlos Tosca, who some may recall as Fredi Gonzalez’s bench coach for the Atlanta Braves from 2011 to 2016 and at the turn of the century managed the Kansas City Royals for a couple of years, is a friend of Llerandi’s and offered his support. Shelby Pendley, a veteran softball professional who was a three-time All-American at Oklahoma, has also given her endorsement.
“It’s good to get help from friends whether, it’s Tampa or Georgia, helping spread the word,” said Llerandi, who added his gloves have also been endorsed by Sacramento-based Senior Softball USA. “It’s like the domino effect.”
Noting that most major college baseball and softball programs have equipment agreements in place but Division II, Division III and NAIA schools do not, Llerandi looks forward to the potential of the coming year.
“We’re expanding as far as our sales representatives are concerned,” he said. “We have about 15 states we have sales reps in and I’m trying to double that. I’d like to have a sales rep in every state. We’re continuing customer service and attention to detail. I speak to every customer directly and customer service for us is huge. We’re going to continue to grow and hopefully have more team sales in the future.
“I don’t expect to be as big as Rawlings or Wilson but I’m very serious about this. I have 11 grandchildren and I’d love to see one of them take this over one day.”
For more information, visit www.llerandigloves.com.
