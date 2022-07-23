DACULA — Ask anybody who ever participated in high school athletics and he or she will tell you that the competitive fire never really dies in them, not even long after his or her playing career ends.
So, the name for a most unique basketball event that got underway Friday at Dacula High School — Legacies Last a Lifetime — seems a most appropriate one.
The three-day tournament, which includes two days of pool play and concludes with bracket play Sunday, features teams made up of alumni from eight different Gwinnett high schools. The rosters include some of the biggest names from the county's hardwoods over the past two decades, including South Gwinnett grad and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, Norcross grads Brandon Goodwin, a former teammate of Williams with the Atlanta Hawks and current Cleveland Cavalier, and former Georgia standout Rayshaun Hammonds, along with Grayson grad Alphonso Willis and many others.
The tournament was the brainchild of Shay Agboola, a 2011 Dacula grad who went on to play collegiately at Dean College and Post University, who hearkened back to his days before he came to Gwinnett County and the basketball he saw played in the schoolyard, rather than a high school gym.
“Originally, I'm from New York, and of course, the culture around New York basketball is a lot of summer basketball, a lot of street basketball, the tournaments — Dyckman (Park), Rucker Park, Gersh Park, things like that,” Agboola said. “So living in Atlanta, you only see one pro (-am) tournament, and that's AEBL (Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League). So I'm thinking in my head, we have a tournament just this kind of style in New York called Rivalries Never Die. I thought we have enough talent in Gwinnett County to produce a high-quality tournament.
“So I rebranded it, switched the name up to Legacies Last a Lifetime and made up my own tournament and said everybody from each school had to … be an alumni of their school — kind of had to go there at least two years a bare minimum — and come and support their school.”
As good as the idea was, Agboola still needed assistance from some of his old friends from Gwinnett basketball, and even a few former foes, to make his idea come to fruition, such as fellow Dacula alum Kevon Tucker and Mountain View alum Drew Bollier.
The group began to gauge interest by reaching out to former Gwinnett County high school players from multiple schools through an Instagram account they started.
And Agboola says that the group's efforts got an even bigger boost when Berkmar grad Wesley Witherspoon got involved in recruiting some of the most recognizable names in the tournament.
“He's one of the biggest guys that helped me promote this,” Agboola said. “As soon as we got Wesley on board, I'm not going to lie to you, it took off. Wesley really helped me out. … He's going to be one of the most (recognizable) faces here. We have Yonel Brown from Berkmar, as well. Derek St. Hilaire will be playing for Dacula.”
Undoubtedly, the biggest name scheduled to take part is Williams, who led the Comets to the 2004 Class AAAAA state title before embarking on an NBA career that has thus far spanned 17 years with six different teams, including two different stints with the Hawks.
And Agboola said it didn't take a whole lot of cajoling to convince the former Naismith National High School Player of the Year to play.
“He's one of those guys, he just loves to play basketball,” Agboola said of Williams, a three-time Daily Post Player of the Year. “He plays in the AEBL (tournament), so I figured … representing Gwinnett County, he'd love to come back, especially representing his own school.
“So I set up (general managers) to reach out to all the guys in each (interested) school, and (the South GM) reached out to Lou Will,” Agboola said. “Will basically said, 'If I'm not on vacation, I'll come play.' … Honestly, it didn't take too much. It was just having a legit tournament to get him to come play.”
While Williams is clearly the most famous figure playing for his alma mater this weekend, the tournament features players from a variety of situations and even ages.
B.J. Puckett, a 2001 Dacula grad, a former member of the Gwinnett Majic of the World Basketball Association and a longtime pro internationally, is among the oldest players participating, while Jameel Rideout, who graduated from Berkmar only two months ago and is signed to play college ball at Division II USC Aiken, is the youngest.
Many teams also have players whose active careers run the gamut, as well.
Hammonds, for example, is a former All-County forward at Norcross who graduated in 2017 and went on to play collegiately at Georgia and professionally in the G-League and in Europe.
Meanwhile, his teammate on Norcross' alumni team, 2010 grad Marty Johnson, is in a different stage of his basketball career.
Both have said they are really enjoying both the competitive aspect of the tournament, as well as getting reuniting with friends both from their alma mater, as well as former opponents that they've been friends with over the years.
“We're all friends at the end of the day,” Johnson said. “We're competitive, but we're here to have a good time. It's a breath of fresh air for a guy like me, who isn't actively playing anymore and bring back the high school memories. They're memories that last a lifetime.”
True, there were plenty of handshakes, hugs and back slapping during and after Friday's games, but there is plenty of competitive spirit, as well, due in no small part to the stakes.
The proceeds from ticket sales, concessions and sponsorships have helped raise a $5,000 prize for the winning team, which will also be able to host next year's tournament and get a donation to its school's Tip-Off Club.
“We're going to make it happen,” Hammonds said. “We're going to have fun, though. That's what it's all about.”
Recommended for you
Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.