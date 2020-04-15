Former Greater Atlanta Christian standout Robyn Benton signed with the University of Kentucky on Wednesday.
Benton is a transfer from Auburn, where she played the past two seasons. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.4 assists last season, playing in 20 games and starting 14. She averaged 5.8 points as a freshman reserve, averaging 14.3 minutes in 32 games.
