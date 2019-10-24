Stephanie Parrish-Chester, a former soccer standout at Grayson, was inducted into the 2019 Columbus State University Hall of Fame in a ceremony last weekend.
She was a three-time All-Peach Belt Conference selection and leading scorer, ranking second in program history in goals (55) and points (130). Both of those figures also rank in the top six in conference history.
The speedy forward led the Cougars to a combined 76-12-7 record with four regular season championships and three PBC Tournament titles. On the national level, CSU reached the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in 2007 and 2008. Off the field, she was named a 2010 NSCAA Scholar All-American.
Parrish-Chester earned a degree in business administration from CSU, as well as a master’s of business administration. She is currently a CPA working as vice president of business support for Bank of America in Charlotte, N.C.