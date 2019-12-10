Former Grayson quarterback Demarcus Irons was named an honorable mention National Junior College Athletic Association All-American on Tuesday, capping a decorated freshman season at Iowa Central Community College.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder, who began his college career at Eastern Kentucky, completed 115 of 185 passes (62.2 percent) for 2,039 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for five scores.
Irons was selected earlier as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned MVP honors in The Graphic Edge Bowl after totaling more than 350 yards and four TDs.