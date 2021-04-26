Grayson grad Deivon Smith, who played his freshman year of college basketball at Mississippi State, has signed a grant-in-aid with Georgia Tech and will join the Yellow Jackets for the 2021-22 season, head coach Josh Pastner announced Monday.
Smith, a four-star recruit out of high school, started the first three games of the season and five in SEC competition (eight starts altogether) last season, averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 33 games for the Bulldogs, who went 18-15 overall and reached the championship game of the NIT. The 6-foot-1 guard compiled a 97/56 assist/turnover ratio, shot 33.9 percent from the floor, 27.9 percent from three-point range and 61.5 percent from the foul line. He was better in SEC games, averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in helping MSU go 8-10 in conference. Smith scored double figures in five games, with a high of 17 with three rebounds and three assists in the NIT championship game loss to Memphis.
“We’re excited to have Deivon join our Georgia Tech family,” Pastner said of Smith, who has four years of eligibility remaining. “We’re looking forward to him being a great player here at Georgia Tech. He’s a really good athlete, and a really good guard-rebounder, and he’s been around winning his entire life. We’re excited to continue to develop his skill set.”
Smith was named the 2020 Gwinnett Daily Post Player of the Year, averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game as a senior. He was ranked as high as No. 63 in the nation by 247Sports. He led Grayson to a 25-4 record in 2017-18, won the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and went to the state final four.
He joins a Tech team coming off its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship title in 28 years, a 17-9 overall record and its best regular-season conference finish in 17 years, fourth place with an 11-6 record.
