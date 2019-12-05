Atlanta United 2 announced Thursday the club has signed forward Jack Gurr, pending league and federation approval.
Gurr, 24, was a four-year starter at Georgia Gwinnett College from 2014-2017 and was among the program’s most accomplished players.
“Jack is a determined young player and we expect him to help push our club further in 2020,” said ATL UTD 2 head coach Stephen Glass. “His work rate, quality on the ball and character stood out to us and we are pleased to add him to our group.”
Gurr was top-five in nearly every major category and finished as Gwinnett’s all-time leader in assists, second in shots and fifth in games played, goals and points. The Newcastle, England native led the Grizzlies to the NAIA tournament in three of his four seasons while being named to the First Team All-A.I.I. his junior and senior seasons after leading the team in assists each year.