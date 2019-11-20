Former Georgia Gwinnett College head baseball coach Brad Stromdahl signed two Gwinnett natives in his new role as Georgia State’s head baseball coach.
Stromdahl, who started the GGC program and coached it through the 2019 season, landed two local recruits — North Gwinnett grad Lavoisier Fisher and Parkview senior Jonathan Ponder.
Fisher, an outfielder, hit .277 with five home runs and 27 RBIs last season for Georgia Highlands College. He also scored 38 runs and stole 26 bases. He hit .344 with three home runs and 34 RBIs as a senior at North Gwinnett, and was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 37th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Ponder, also an outfielder, has helped Parkview to back-to-back state championships in Class AAAAAAA.