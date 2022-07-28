NCAA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech

Oct 4, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Joe Hamilton stands on the field before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Georgia Tech legend and 680 The Fan personality Joe Hamilton has been named color analyst for football broadcasts on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, beginning this season.

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins made the announcement live during “The Locker Room,” the morning drive time show that Hamilton co-hosts daily on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan. 

