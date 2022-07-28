Oct 4, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Joe Hamilton stands on the field before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Tech legend and 680 The Fan personality Joe Hamilton has been named color analyst for football broadcasts on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, beginning this season.
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins made the announcement live during “The Locker Room,” the morning drive time show that Hamilton co-hosts daily on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan.
Perhaps the most decorated football student-athlete in Georgia Tech history, Hamilton was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets from 1996-99. As a senior in 1999, he was a consensus first-team All-American, won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback and finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy – the highest that a Yellow Jacket has ever finished in voting for college football’s most prestigious award. He finished his career as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leader in total offense (10,640 yards), touchdown passes (65) and total touchdowns (83) and was selected as one of 50 members of the ACC’s 50th anniversary team in 2002. In 2014, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
“First, I am happy for Georgia Tech fans everywhere, because I have never met a Tech fan that doesn’t love Joe Hamilton,” Georgia Tech director of broadcasting and play-by-play announcer Andy Demetra said. “But, the reason that Joe is going to be the next color analyst for the Georgia Tech Sports Network is because he has those QB’s eyes. And it became apparent throughout our interview process that he can break down with clarity and sharpness why a play was successful, why it wasn’t, and that’s the essence of what a color commentator does. You package that with all the charisma and magnetism that Joe has and it was very clear to us that he is the guy that we wanted to be with us in the booth.”
Hamilton has been an on-air personality at Atlanta’s 680 The Fan since 2018, first on the mid-morning “Hometeam and Hamilton” show on 680’s sister station, SportsXtra 106.3 FM, before moving to the coveted morning drive time role on “The Locker Room” in 2021.
“It’s very seldom that you get a chance to do something like this, which is why I’m so happy,” Hamilton said. “It’s my alma mater. I bleed Gold and White, there’s no doubt about it. I’m super excited and I cannot wait for toe meets leather.”
The Georgia Tech Sports Network kicks off the 2022 campaign on Monday, Sept. 5 when the Yellow Jackets host Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and Hamilton, Demetra, sideline reporter Wiley Ballard and hosts Brandon Joseph and Chris Mooneyham will hit the airwaves the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network, 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, and network affiliates across the state of Georgia beginning at 6 p.m.
