Former Georgia Bulldogs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft, but has agreed to a rookie free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
With the Colts, he will have a chance to replace future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri, who struggled last season.
Blankenship, who began his career as a walk-on, won last season’s Lou Groza Award as the top kicker in college football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.