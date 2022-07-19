Tiente_shot.jpg

Toni Tiente

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

Atlanta United 2 announced Tuesday the club has signed midfielder Toni Tiente through the remainder of the 2022 season, pending league and federation approval.

The Cameroonian, a former Georgia Gwinnett College standout, was signed to a 25-day contract on June 24 and has since appeared in six matches for head coach Jack Collison, starting the last three.

