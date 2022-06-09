Former standout Georgia Gwinnett College baseball pitcher Hunter Dollander has signed a professional contract with Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox. The 2021 graduate will begin his stint in Arizona with the organization’s Rookie League minor league team.
Dollander signed the deal after two successful starts this season with the Great Falls (Montana) Voyagers of the Pioneer League. He spent the 2021 season with the independent baseball team after helping lead the Grizzlies to the program’s first national championship.
At GGC, Dollander set a program season record for wins (28) and was named the most valuable player at the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series. The right-hander was on the mound in the championship-clinching victory against Central Methodist University (Missouri), and also had a triumph against Oklahoma Wesleyan University during the series in Lewiston, Idaho. He had a 12-1 record and 3.09 earned run average in 15 starting assignments during the 2021 season.
The Evans, Georgia, native had a 28-2 career record, with 241 strikeouts, in 241 innings and 40 starts for the Grizzlies.
Off the field, Dollander was named the 2021 NAIA Baseball Academic All-American of the Year by College Sports Information Directors of America.
GGC’s baseball program has eight former players currently playing professional baseball with minor league teams affiliated with MLB organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.