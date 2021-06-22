Hannah Keeling, formerly the head coach at Missouri State, has been named the head coach of the Georgia State women’s tennis program, Panthers athletic Charlie Cobb announced Tuesday.
Keeling returns to Georgia, where she played collegiately at Clayton State and then served as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Named the Missouri State head coach in January 2021, she led MSU to a 12-10 record this spring, including a runner-up finish at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. MSU's 4-1 record in conference play was its best mark in over a decade. Two of her players were named to the All-MVC team and a third was honored on the All-Select team.
“We are excited to have Hannah join the Panther Family,” Cobb said. "She is an experienced coach with a history of success, and we are confident that great things are in store for our women’s tennis program.”
In three seasons at GGC (2018-20), Keeling helped coach team and individual NAIA national champions, including back-to-back NAIA team titles for the Grizzlies’ men’s and women’s teams in 2018 and 2019. After the 2019 women's championship, she was named the ITA South Region Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
Among the individual standouts she helped coach were 2018 NAIA women's singles national champion Madeline Bosnjak and 2020 ITA Cup winner Maria Genovese.
During Keeling’s time at GGC, the men’s and women’s programs compiled a record of 117-3 with 15 All-Americans.
Keeling also has served as the director of the Stars of the Future program at Ginepri Performance Tennis in Marietta, where she helped develop junior players for the collegiate and professional levels. In this role, she worked alongside longtime pro player Robby Ginepri, who reached No. 15 in the ATP rankings, and WTA/ATP coach Jason Parker.
“I am so excited and thankful for the opportunity to take over the Georgia State women's tennis program,” Keeling said. “I am ready to start the upcoming season and work towards many successes in the future. Georgia State is a phenomenal school, and I am thrilled to be part of the team here. I would like to thank Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb for this opportunity.”
As a college player, Keeling was a Top 20 singles player in NCAA Division II and earned four first-team all-conference honors in singles and doubles at Clayton State from 2012-15. She helped the program reach a No. 4 national ranking in NCAA Division II during the 2012-13 season.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in health and fitness management from Clayton State in 2015.
Still active as a player, Keeling competes in the International Tennis Federation’s professional circuit and in several pro-am charity events throughout the United States.
She was a top-ranked junior player in the United Kingdom while playing for Hampshire, England and went on to play in the women's French national circuit.
Keeling is originally from Southampton, England but has called Atlanta home for more than 10 years.
