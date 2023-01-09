Bulldogs don’t care about style points in 13-7 win over Tech

Georgia head coach Mark Richt shakes hands with Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson following a Nov. 28, 2015 game at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

 Kyle Hess

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt and former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson were selected for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

The two were among four coaches in the Class of 2023, joining former Central Michigan coach Roy Kramer and former Lakeland and Shepherd coach Monte Cater.

