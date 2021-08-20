Lanier went to the college ranks to find its new head baseball coach.
Colby May, a former infielder for the Georgia Bulldogs, will lead the Longhorns for the 2022 high school season. He has coached in the college ranks since 2015, spending the 2021 season as outfielders coach and as a hitting coach at Florida A&M.
“I am excited to help build players both in and out of the game,” said May, a native of Guyton. “The support from our community and passion for the game of baseball in Gwinnett is incredible. I’m grateful to be able to run a program in this league. I’m excited to see what this year has in store.”
May began his post-playing career as head baseball coach at Bethlehem Christian Academy from 2013-15. He won a state championship his first season and led his team to the Final Four the following season.
From there, he entered the college ranks as a graduate assistant coach at Valdosta State from 2015-17, working with the outfielders and serving as first base coach. From 2017-20, he was outfield coach and a hitting coach at Tallahassee Community College. He remained in Tallahassee for his job last season with Florida A&M.
In addition to May’s coaching, he has been active on the camp circuit as a staff member at Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt and has worked as an associate scout for the Atlanta Braves. His hitting instruction videos are popular on social media with more than 20,000 followers on Instagram at colbymayhitting.
As a player, May appeared in 177 games from 2009-12 for Georgia and started all 62 games his debut season to earn Freshman All-American and All-SEC honors at third base. He played first base as a senior for the Bulldogs, and helped the Keene Swamp Bats to the NECBL Summer League Championship in 2011.
