Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt is in recovery from a heart attack he suffered Monday morning.
Richt confirmed his medical condition in a Tweet.
“I am assuming word travels fast,” Richt posted on Twitter. “So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.”
Richt, retired from coaching, works as a college football analyst for the ACC Network.
In Dec. 2018, Richt retired from his latest coaching post at the University of Miami, also his alma mater, where he played from 1978-1982. From 2016-2018, Richt led the Hurricanes to their first ACC Coastal title and was named ACC Coach of the Year. Richt also coached at the University of Georgia from 2001-2015, winning two SEC championships, six SEC Eastern Division titles and nine bowl games.
He also has coaching experience at Eastern Carolina University and Florida State, where during his coaching tenure from 1990-2000, the Seminoles won seven consecutive ACC titles and two national championships.