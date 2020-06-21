Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Gary Adams, a member of Vince Dooley’s first SEC championship football team, died Friday at his home in Tifton. He was 75.
Adams was with the program for Dooley’s first four years as Georgia’s head coach, including the 1966 team that went 10-1 and won the SEC title. He also was a starter at defensive end in 1967 for a defense that included future Miami Dolphins greats Bill Stanfill and Jake Scott.
Adams, a native of Tifton, graduated from Tift County High School in 1963 before earning a football scholarship to Georgia. He returned to Tifton later in life, where he was a sales supervisor for a chemical company and a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Adams is survived by his wife, Gail Pittard Adams of Tifton; four daughters and son-in-law, Dena and Michael Hawkins of Dacula, Ga., Elizabeth Perrilloux of Tifton, Rhonda Perrilloux of Corpus Christi, Tx., and Rebecca Collins of Lexington, Ky.; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary Hoyt “Bo” Adams, Jr., and Jennifer of Hoschton, Ga.,; 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held for Adams at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 2402 Tift Avenue North, Suite 102, Tifton, GA, 31794.
