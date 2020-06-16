Former Georgia All-American defensive back Bacarri Rambo, a support staff member for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, was arrested on rape charges late Monday night, according to jail records.
Rambo, 29, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 10:02 p.m. and is being held without bond for the felony charge. The incident reportedly took place at 150 West Broad Street in Athens’ Georgia Heights apartment complex.
The victim is listed as a 21-year-old female and is a University of Georgia student, according to a press release.
Rambo was an intern for Georgia’s football team during the 2018 season and was a defensive graduate assistant in 2019. A school athletics spokesman told Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner Herald that Rambo’s time on the football staff had ended, though he was listed in the team’s spring football media guide. He may have taken classes during the spring semester, the spokesman told Weiszer.
Rambo is a native of Donalsonville, Ga., who played high school football at Seminole County. He played five NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins and was an All-American for the Bulldogs in 2011, his junior season. He played from 2009-12 and made 16 career interceptions, tied for the most in school history.
