Georgia Tech’s football program landed a key addition this week when former Greater Atlanta Christian lineman Devin Cochran committed to the Yellow Jackets.
Cochran started 32 games the past three seasons at Vanderbilt, drawing attention from NFL scouts with his play and size (6-foot-7, 318 pounds). He redshirted in 2016 before earning a spot on the Commodores’ line, starting at left tackle in 2019.
As a graduate transfer, he has one season of eligibility at Tech, where he will work on a master’s degree during the 2020 season.
