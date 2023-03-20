HAMPTON — The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race is shaping up to be an international race of champions.
Two former Formula One world champions, Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button, recently signed on for Sunday’s road course race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula One world champion, will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing after making his Cup debut at Watkins Glen last summer.
Raikkonen is familiar with COTA, racing there eight times during his Formula One career with one victory in October 2018.
“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR,” said Raikkonen. “There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun, but also do as well as we can.”
The Finland native retired from Formula One in 2021 after competing with the Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and Alfa Romeo teams since he started in 2001.
He competed in the Xfinity and Truck Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2011.
“I think that’s going to be very good,” said Daniel Suarez, who races the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. “It’s the second time for Kimi here and he knows what to expect and how everything works. I’m expecting more from him, I think he’s going to do well. We’re going to work together actually this coming week to get him up to speed … looking forward to it.”
Button, the 2009 Formula One world champion, will compete in three NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023 for Rick Ware Racing beginning at COTA.
He will then compete in the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 before and the Aug. 13 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
“Obviously, racing a Cup car is very different than what I’m used to,” he said. “I just get excited about that new challenge, and when I throw myself into something, I am 100 percent in. I’m not just doing it for fun in some one-off. I want to be competitive, and I know that to be competitive, it’s going to take a bit of time. That’s why doing these three races works very well this season.”
Ryan Preece, who drives the No. 41 Cup car for Stewart-Haas Racing, recently gave Button a tour of SHR and had the chance to work on pit practice with him.
“That was a neat life experience for me,” Preece said.
As a former open-wheel driver himself, A.J. Allmendinger (who drives the No. 16 Cup car for Kauling Racing) is looking forward to racing against Raikkonen and Button.
“I think it’s freaking awesome honestly,” he said. “This is what it makes it fun is you get guys like that that come into our sport. When I used to run Rolex and things like that I was more of a race fan at times because you I love watching all forms of racing and it was always fun to race against guys so when you race against guys like Jenson and Kimi showing up ... it makes you step your game up. I love the fact they are showing up and they’re a part of NASCAR.”
Joey Logano, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is also looking forward to racing against the Formula One guys.
“Awesome,” he said. “It’s cool we have the ability to now let guys like that join our races. It’s never been much of an option until NextGen came around and now a lot of race teams are open to it so I think it’s cool. I’m excited for it, it’s neat to race against drivers you’ve never raced against but watched on TV plenty and winning in different series, so cool, bring ‘em on.”
While the COTA will feature two former Formula One stars, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson recently announced he will be racing at COTA. He also announced he will race in the Coca-Cola 600 in May.
“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” said Johnson. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule — and it wasn’t — and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left. I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”
Johnson made his return to the series in the season-opening Daytona 500, where he started 39th and finished 31st.
Button and Johnson will also be teammates in the Garage 56 entry for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.
The Garage 56 project is a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, and Goodyear.
The race at COTA will also have an F1 flavor in the broadcast booth as well as Haas F1 Racing
Team Principal Guenther Steiner will join the Fox Sports TV team for the race.
