The Georgia Swarm announced Thursday the club has re-signed defenseman Bryan Cole to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 NLL season.
Cole, 27, was selected by the Swarm with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft and has spent his entire career with the team. He saw action in eight games for the Swarm in the 2019-20 NLL season, posting 16 points (8G, 8A), 26 loose balls, a caused turnover and a shooting percentage of 25.8%.
“Bryan Cole has established himself as one of the more versatile players in the game,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “He is equally effective in both zones and willing to accept whatever role is required to help the team succeed. He is developing into a leader and will be instrumental in the development of our young players joining our team.”
In 58 regular season games played in blue and yellow, Cole has 65 points (30G, 35A), 238 loose balls, 42 caused turnovers, and a 24.0 S%. Across six postseason contests, the Oakville, Ontario native has five points (2G, 3A), 19 loose balls, and two caused turnovers.
