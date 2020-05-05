Former Discovery guard Hasahnn Reynolds will switch college basketball programs for the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-5 Reynolds, who started nine games as a freshman last season at Florida Southwestern, has signed with Dodge City (Kans.) Community College, the school announced Monday.
