Discovery's Hasahnn Reynolds drives to the basket during a Titans game.

Former Discovery guard Hasahnn Reynolds will switch college basketball programs for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-5 Reynolds, who started nine games as a freshman last season at Florida Southwestern, has signed with Dodge City (Kans.) Community College, the school announced Monday.

