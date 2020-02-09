Former Dacula running back Marcus Cox signed recently with the Marburg Mercenaries of the German Football League.
Cox, 25, will play for Mercenaries head coach Joe Sturdivant, a Parkview grad.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder was a four-year standout at Appalachian State, where he finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 5,103 yards to go with 52 touchdowns. He also was the first Mountaineer with four seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.