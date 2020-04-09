Former Dacula guard Arusha Hunter committed Thursday to the Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.) men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-2 guard played the past two seasons at Clayton State before entering the transfer portal earlier this year. He averaged 7 points in 15.6 minutes (26 games, five starts), making 93.3 percent of his free throws (42 of 45) and 42 percent of his 3-pointers (29 of 69).
He also made the Peach Belt Conference All-Academic Team this season.
