A bizarre boating accident on Lake Murray, outside of Columbia, S.C., claimed the life of Kathryn Mullins, a former high school student at Collins Hill.
Mullins, 20, was a passenger on a pontoon boat that was attempting to dock over the weekend when the engine cut off. As the driver tried to restart the engine, the boat drifted into a dead tree at the edge of the lake in an area known as Tom Drafts Point.
The tree broke off and fell on Mullins, who was reached by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers at around 1 a.m. Saturday, when she was taken to a local hospital. She passed away Monday afternoon, and the cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma, according to local media reports.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing, though it was reported that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Mullins, a 2018 Collins Hill grad, was a student at Georgia Southern University. She also was an accomplished artist who sold her products in an online store at Redbubble.com.
As a high-schooler, Mullins was a member of Collins Hill volleyball program.
“Kathryn was a part of the volleyball program at Collins Hill all four years,” Collins Hill volleyball coach Kimberlee Mankin said. “Her impact on others extended far beyond the volleyball court. Kathryn was strong in her faith, loved by everyone and had a hilarious sense of humor. Kathryn was an amazing young lady and will truly be missed. Our hearts go out to her family during this time.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
“Kathryn was a sweet, smart, athletic young lady who had a bright future,” Collins Hill athletic and activities director Scarlett Grantham said. “It’s a sad day for the Eagles.”
