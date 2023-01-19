61b58a1d71361.image.jpg

Head coach Lenny Gregory is interviewed during the Class AAAAAAA state football finals on Dec. 11, 2021, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

 Jim Blackburn

Former Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory is the new head football coach at Gordon Central, the Gordon County Board of Education announced Thursday.

Gregory led Collins Hill to its only state football title in 2021, then resigned following the 2022 season. At the time, he posted on social media “after meeting with the new administration, it is clear that we do not see eye to eye on the future of the football program.”