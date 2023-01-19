Former Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory is the new head football coach at Gordon Central, the Gordon County Board of Education announced Thursday.
Gregory led Collins Hill to its only state football title in 2021, then resigned following the 2022 season. At the time, he posted on social media “after meeting with the new administration, it is clear that we do not see eye to eye on the future of the football program.”
Collins Hill had reached the state playoffs seven times in nine seasons, but it was coming off a 2-8 season when it hired Gregory ahead of the 2017 season. He won 15 games his first three seasons with the Eagles, then took them to a state runner-up finish in 2020 and their first state championship in 2021. Collins Hill followed the Class AAAAAAA title with a rough 2022 season, going 4-6 and missing the state playoffs after a lopsided loss to Dacula in the regular-season finale. Gregory went 46-28 in six seasons with the Eagles.
Gregory was hired by Collins Hill after a two-year stint at head coach at Centennial, where he went 5-5 his first season and 8-3 in 2016, earning the program’s first state playoff berth since 2011.
He previously coached from 2008-2014 at Grayson, initially as defensive line coach and later as defensive coordinator. The Rams were 84-16 during that time and won the 2011 state title.
Gregory will have a rebuilding job at Gordon Central, a AAA program coming off back-to-back 0-10 seasons. The Warriors haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2012.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to take over an incredible football program with so much potential,” Gregory said. “I am committed to building a program of excellence in everything we do. It is my belief that Gordon Central High School has the resources with outstanding student athletes and great community pride that will allow me to install a championship football program.”
