Former Central Gwinnett star Jarren Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Thursday by Sports Illustrated.
The decision by Williams, who started at quarterback for 10 of the Miami Hurricanes’ 13 games last season, comes after the news that former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King is headed to Miami as a graduate transfer. King accounted for 50 touchdowns at Houston in 2018, then redshirted for the 2019 season.
Williams threw for 2,187 yards and 19 touchdowns last season for the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-2, 209-pounder also broke a school record with six TD passes in a win over Louisville.
