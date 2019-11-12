Central Gwinnett grad Jarren Williams’ record week brought a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference honors.
The Miami Hurricanes freshman was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week and the ACC Rookie of the Week after guiding his team to a victory over Louisville.
Williams set the Miami record and tied the ACC standard with six touchdown passes in last Saturday's 52-27 romp of Louisville. Williams, who bested the previous school record of five, connected on a career-long 67-yard touchdown pass and did not throw an interception for the sixth time in seven career starts. He connected on 68.2 percent of his passes (15-for-22) – his best mark since a Week 4 start vs. Central Michigan – and added a career-high 23 rushing yards in the victory.