After 19 years — 14 as athletic director — at Calvary Day School in Savannah, Chad Griffin earlier this year decided to leave the place where he’d spent most of his professional life to accept a position at Hebron Christian Academy.
What could possibly convince someone to make such a life-changing move?
For Griffin, it wasn’t hard. He’s now following his wife, Sherry, who was offered an administrative post at Hebron Christian.
“Our former head of school at Calvary Day, Dr. James Taylor, is now the head of school at Hebron Christian,” said Griffin, a Gastonia, N.C. native. “In February, the school had some openings, one of which was for the director of student life position, which is what my wife did at Calvary.
“She applied for the job and got it. She’s been so great with me and my coaching career that it was only right when she had a great opportunity for us to start to develop something new from scratch. So I said, ‘Hey, let’s go’ and Dr. Taylor said he’d figure out something for me to do here, too.”
Griffin, who will coach boys soccer and teach American history, will also serve as assistant athletic director. It’s not a light load, but nothing compared to his days at Calvary Day, where in addition to serving as athletic director he coached the boys and girls soccer teams.
“It’s been fun to sit back and take a different role,” said Griffin, who played collegiately at UNC-Pembroke and was a volunteer coach there before taking assistant positions at St. Edwards University in Texas and Stetson University in Florida. “I’m essentially athletic director for development. I’m going to be working on fundraising and developing a coaching mentor program. We’ve got some veteran lay coaches and we’re looking forward to helping the younger members of our staff grow in their jobs and roles.”
Another factor in the Griffins’ decision to make the move to Gwinnett County centered on their children, 14-year-old Hayes and 12-year-old Addison. The family felt middle school would be a good time for change and Griffin said Hayes will be among his pupils this year.
“I’ll get to teach my son, which will be fun,” he said. “He asked me what kind of teacher will I be and I said, ‘What kind of a parent am I now? It’s the same way in the classroom, buddy.’”
The Griffin kids are involved in a host of competitive sports, which is why Sherry Griffin stepped down as softball coach at Calvary Day several years ago.
“She wanted to spend more time watching the kids’ middle school games,” said Griffin. “By coaching a fall sport like softball, Sherry would never get to see them play. She’s going to help out here some — she’s going to work with the pitchers and might get back into it, but she’s just really enjoying watching her kids play.”
Now that he’ll only be coaching boys soccer, Griffin said he’ll still be at the field with the precious spare time he has.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to watch my son play sports more this spring, and my daughter has said she’s interested in playing soccer, so I’ll get to see her,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting not coaching two sports. That’s all I’ve known for 19 years — that’s what we did.”
During Griffin’s time as athletic director at Calvary Day, the school was a perennial top-10 entry in the Georgia Athletic Director’s Cup standings and won six state championships — in volleyball (2016, 2017, 2018), flag football (2020), girls basketball (2008) and baseball (2007). The baseball team also won a state title in 2005. But the veteran coach and administrator stressed the relationships forged through the school’s athletic department, rather than the wins and the losses.
“The highlights are our overall athletic success but more importantly, when our former student-athletes came home for Christmas or for the summer, they always came back to Calvary to work out," he said. "Because that place was a home and our former student-athletes wanted to be back on our campus. That was so vital to us.
“They were a great influence and gave our current players great advice and that advice was to trust your teachers and coaches because they’re putting you on the right path. To me, that was our greatest highlight.”
As far as Hebron Christian boys soccer is concerned, Griffin said he eagerly awaits starting out with a new team.
“I’m excited about having a new group,” he said. “Being a new coach in a new environment with a new set of kids who don’t know what to expect from me is really exciting. I’ve already told them we’re going to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. That’s how greatness is poured out.
“…I’m looking forward to getting to know our student-athletes and to let them know our expectations. We’re going to be a gritty group of kids. If you’re tough and disciplined and can be the best you each day, the results will take care of themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.