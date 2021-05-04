Former Brookwood boys basketball head coach Daniel Bowles plans to join the coaching staff at West Forsyth.
The West Forsyth program announced Tuesday the hiring of Bowles, who stepped down earlier this year after 12 seasons as the Broncos’ head coach. Bowles was one of only three Brookwood head basketball coaches since the school opened in 1981 — new head coach Mark Wright is the fourth. Bowles also coached tennis at Brookwood.
Bowles led Brookwood to two Deep South Classic titles and to the state quarterfinals in 2016-17. It was the Broncos’ first Elite Eight appearance since 1999.
