A pair of former Atlanta Braves catchers kicked off the Houston Astros’ World Series on Tuesday night.
Former Duluth standout Brian McCann threw out Game 1’s ceremonial first pitch to Evan Gattis to a resounding ovation from the Minute Maid Field crowd. The former Braves wore orange Astros jerseys, celebrating their time as teammates on the 2017 World Series champion Astros.
McCann tapped his heart and gestured to the fans before greeting Gattis, who caught the pitch and shared an emotional hug with his former teammate.
McCann retired earlier this month after a final season with the Braves. Gattis did not play in 2019 after his contract expired in 2018.