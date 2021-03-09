Editor's note: Clark Williams started for Berkmar's back-to-back state championship basketball teams in 2000 and 2001.
On the floor before every basketball game, excitement at a fever pitch, the Berkmar Patriots huddled together, forming a big circle while placing their arms atop each other's shoulders and beginning their chant.
"We-too-deep, what's-up, we-too-deep."
During home games especially, which took place in the “old gym,” it had a Cameron indoor stadium feel, and was almost always at capacity, as the cheerleaders and Berkmar faithful joined, the collective sound reverberating throughout.
This one simple phrase, as grammatically erred it may have been, motivated this team for two straight seasons as they went 30-2 and 29-4 during the 2000 and 2001 campaigns respectively in the state's largest classification, winning a pair of titles along the way.
It's been two decades since Berkmar last won it all. But on Saturday, this year's crop of new talent has a chance to end that title dormancy.
David Boyd, the former coach of both Berkmar championship teams, knows all-too-well what it means to win.
"I'm happy for the team, school and community. I hope that them making the state finals brings recognition to the great 2000 and 2001 state championship teams which need to be brought back and celebrated by the school and Gwinnett County," he said. "It was a great feeling winning the championship and asking the team 'who's next?' and hearing the team say aloud, 'Nobody! Nobody is next.'"
Boyd also knows the feeling of near misses, one of them being the 1998 championship game when standout Tony Akins — the county's first Mr. Georgia Basketball player and a future Gwinnett County Hall of Famer — and the Patriots came up just short against the Rebels from Savannah after an improbable run through the tournament.
A few years later, the Berkmar Patriots redeemed themselves and won their first title in school history.
Boyd, who has won six state championships with four different schools, the latter of which hasn't been accomplished by any other high school coach in state history, had this advice for the current team when preparing for the championship game, "Enjoy the experience and the excitement. Let yourself go on the floor; play freely; play hard and smart. Focus on your coaches' game plan; play together and go after every loose ball."
Shawn Ikpa agrees wholeheartedly with Boyd's sentiment.
The former Gwinnett Country Basketball Player of the Year and Naval Academy graduate, whose jersey was retired along with Adrien Borders, Clark Williams, and Akins, recalls well what it was like the season leading up to the biggest game of his high school career. "I remember Coach Boyd wouldn't allow us to hold up a No. 1 finger at any point during the season until we won the championship," Ikpa said.
Ikpa, a noted defensive stalwart, who previously worked in corporate America and owns successful e-commerce and logistics businesses, recalled how difficult a road it was to win the first championship. And how much harder it was to get the second.
"They (championships) were both challenging," he said. "We faced a lot of great teams along the way. No one outside our organization expected us to win the first championship. The second championship was slightly more challenging due to the recognition that we received after the first and the target on our backs. As a senior, I was motivated by the fact that winning state meant that we won the last game of our high school career."
Winning a pair of rings at Berkmar is something that Robin Nelson appreciated as well.
The former player, who was renowned by his teammates and coaches for his high energy in practices and games, recalls how the 2001 season came with added pressure.
"I remember our Final Four matchups against the (future) No. 1 NBA Draft pick (Kwame Brown, Glynn Academy) and thinking that after the season we were having, there was no way we were going to lose," Nelson said.
Nelson, a married father of four, also fondly remembers how the student body at Berkmar sent the team off before it traveled to Macon for the matchup against Brown and the Red Terrors from Glynn Academy.
"I remember feeling like a celebrity, and everyone looking at and talking about our team," Nelson said. "It felt good because we were playing for a spot in Georgia history, and it all ended with us holding up two fingers, showing that we had two titles which is the only thing better than one."
William Witherspoon nearly had two himself. He was on that 1998 runner-up Berkmar team.
"That summer (98') was probably the hardest I attacked an offseason ever," Witherspoon said. "When you taste success, you yearn to get back."
And he did. He won in his senior year in 2000.
Witherspoon, who currently teaches and is the head coach at Walnut Grove in Loganville, lauds Berkmar's current coach, Greg Phillips, and all he's done to put the team in a position to win it all.
"Having worked for Coach Phillips, I know the type of work he and his staff put in with boys in the offseason and the type of prep they put into games," Witherspoon said. "I'm glad to see it paying off."
Asked what he remembers most about winning the title, the former captain and noted floor general didn't hesitate.
"I remember how the community galvanized behind us," Witherspoon said. "I see the same thing happening now, as there are a lot of alums who have been coming to games and plan to attend the championship."
One such alumnus who said he also plans to attend the finals this year is Borders.
The former three-sport athlete, who regularly erupted gyms with his high-flying dunks, has been impressed with this year's talent.
"I've been to a few games, and the biggest similarities I see between this current team and our championship teams is their leadership on the floor, their camaraderie between each other, and their willingness to share the ball," Borders said.
Borders, a Wofford College hall of fame inductee and current owner of Bocprints LLC, graphics and printing business, hasn't forgotten what an exciting time it was then and how applying the principles above for team success led to a great reward.
He recalled a memory from the 2001 championship season that stands out to him.
"We were practicing at a high school near Macon, and Coach Boyd created an unexpected situational play where Clark Williams was to hypothetically get hurt, and we would need someone to shoot the free throws. Low and behold, it happened (during the championship game), and Kevin Bowker (former player) came in off the bench and shot the free throws just like we practiced," Borders said.
The Patriots won the game by a narrow two-point margin against Savannah.
Former point guard James Pattman Jr., who played in that game, also had a pivotal role on the team. He'd been a significant contributor all season, in fact.
The transfer from Roswell, who was known for tossing ally oops and dropping pinpoint accurate cross-court passes in transition, had no problem adapting quickly to Berkmar's basketball culture.
"I just remember being proud and accomplished when we won, we never really had any other goals other than winning the title," Pattman said.
Pattman, a part-owner of a family-owned real estate brokerage and part-owner of J-sleeve, a shooting sleeve that helps players improve their form and accuracy, said the payoff of being mentally prepared for the big moment and remaining focused will be worth it.
"I remember being emotional after we won; it felt like a weight was lifted. The first thing I did was hug my pops," he said.
It's been 20 long years since Berkmar has been in this moment. Over 7,300 days. 1,042 weeks.
The Patriots have had a modicum of success during their championship hiatus, having made it to the Elite Eight several times, with one of those teams being led by former Mr. Georgia Basketball Wayne Arnold — who was on the back-to-back squad. Still, they haven't played in the big game until now.
4 more quarters.
32 minutes.
"Leave it all on the floor," as Boyd would say in the locker room each game before the team ran out to the floor to huddle up, arms draped atop each other’s shoulders and shouting their chant proudly once more as they rocked back and forth.
What awaits is a trophy, a nice shiny ring, and the opportunity to boast that the Berkmar Patriots, no matter the class, no matter the opponent, is always, and forever, "Still too deep."
