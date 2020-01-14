Former Atlanta Braves standout Tim Hudson has been named the pitching coach at Auburn University, the O-A News reported Tuesday.
Hudson was a star pitcher and hitter at Auburn, earning SEC Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors as a senior in 1997 for the Tigers’ College World Series team. He was an all-star pitcher in the major leagues, sporting a 222-133 record with a 3.49 ERA and 2,080 strikeouts for Oakland (1999-2004), Atlanta (2005-2013) and San Francisco (2014-15).
Upon his retirement, Hudson moved back to the Auburn area with his family — he was born in Columbus and went to high school in Phenix City, Ala. — and has frequented Auburn athletic events.
It will be the the first college coaching job for Hudson, who will serve as a volunteer assistant coach like his predecessor, Steve Smith. Smith became head coach at Tennessee Tech.
Hudson, who was a spring training instructor for the Giants in 2017 and the Braves in 2018, joins an Auburn team coming off a College World Series appearance.
