Biff Pocoroba, a fan favorite for the Atlanta Braves in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died, the club confirmed Wednesday. He was 66.
No cause of death was reported.
Pocoroba, a catcher, played his entire MLB career with the Braves from 1975-84. Atlanta drafted him in the 17th round in 1971 out of Canoga Park High School in California.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba,” the Braves released in a statement. “Biff spent his entire 10-year major league career with the Braves, was an All-Star in 1978 and a member of the 1982 division-winning club. We share our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Pocoroba hit .257 with 21 home runs and 172 RBIs in his injury-plagued career, which ended because of shoulder problems. He was known for his defensive work at catcher, throwing out 34 percent of base-stealers in 1976 (16 of 47) and 1977 (52 of 155).
Braves star Dale Murphy, a longtime teammate of Pocoroba in Atlanta, posted about the late catcher on social media.
“Very sad to hear that the @Braves family lost another key member of our early 80s team,” Murphy wrote. “Poco once threw out 11 straight base-stealers in spring training. With shoulder problems, he became our go-to LH bat off the bench. #rippoco.”
