Elbert County announced Thursday that its football program has hired former Archer head coach Andy Dyer. He will serve as the Blue Devils' assistant head coach.
Dyer led Archer’s football program from its inception in 2009 until last month, when he stepped down with plans to work closer to his new home in Lavonia. That job turned out to be at Elbert County, where he will work with his longtime friend, Blue Devils head coach Shannon Jarvis.
Dyer worked for Jarvis when the two started the Mill Creek program in 2004, and stayed there until he was hired in 2009 at Archer.
Dyer coached at his alma mater, Brookwood, before joining Jarvis’ staff at Mill Creek.
"To say I am excited to be able to work alongside Coach Dyer again would be an understatement," Jarvis said. "He was critical in helping us establish the Mill Creek program in our first five years. He obviously went on to great success building Archer into a state football power. We have been great friends for many years and I am so happy to have him back on my side of the field again. He brings a wealth of success and experience to the Elbert County program with much of it going beyond just football. He is the type of man that makes all those around him better and I could not be happier for our players, coaches and community to have someone the quality of Coach Dyer on staff."
