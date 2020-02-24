Athletic competition between Georgia and Georgia Tech tends to bring out a lot of attention, emotion and excitement no matter what sport is involved.
The clash between the two baseball teams in the rivalry dubbed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” is no exception.
However the 2020 season series between the No. 4 nationally-ranked (by DI Baseball.com) Bulldogs (7-1) and 17th-ranked Yellow Jackets (6-1) will have a dramatically different look in a lot of ways.
Most notably, instead of spreading out three midweek games throughout the season, Tech and Georgia will square off for a three-game series this weekend, with Friday’s game at Foley Field in Athens, Saturday’s game at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta and the 18th annual Farmview Market Spring Classic game shifting to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on Sunday.
The change in format is something both coaches agreed upon when making out their schedules in the offseason to address the increasingly demanding for Tech in its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule and Georgia in its Southeastern Conference slate.
So, both Tech coach Danny Hall and Georgia coach Scott Stricklin looked next door to another in-state rivalry between ACC and SEC schools to craft together their experiment with a new format.
“You know you’re going head-to-head with weekend starters,” Hall said. “It’s two really, really good programs that I guess for years, we always played midweek. But their league and our league have just kind of grown to where they’re powerhouse leagues. It just made sense for us to go head-to-head on the weekend. Clemson and South Carolina, we’ve probably been watching that they do that and have been doing it. It just seems to draw a lot of interest in baseball in their state. So I think Scott and I just decided that we should try it.
“The other thing, this wouldn’t take away from anybody else, but to be playing conference weekends, and then us trying to play each other midweek, those are kind of grinder games. Whether it ends up affecting you on weekends in conference or not, that’s probably hard to predict. But we just kind of felt like we wanted to put it early in the season and let’s see how it works out. It doesn’t mean we’ll keep it that way, but I think we were both willing to try it.”
Both coaches acknowledge the new three-game weekend series format will have an impact on how they approach the series compared to years past, most notably with starting pitching.
As Hall mentioned, it means both teams will send out the same pitchers they would send out in a conference series on regular rest instead of trying to find a spot starter or piece together a committee out of the bullpen for midweek game.
But as Strickland pointed out, having the games this early in the season means both teams are still kind of feeling out exactly what those rotations — and for that matter, their batting orders — will look like.
“Obviously, the top arms on each staff are going to pitch,” Stricklin said. “I think it’s really good for the rivalry that now, you’re No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 guys are going head-to-head. And going on a weekend, I think it makes it more accessible for our fans to be able to get there. Midweek nights are difficult to get to some games.
“It is earlier in the year, but it is Week 3 (of the season) and we’re all getting ready. Georgia Tech goes into (ACC play) in Week 4, and we into (the SEC schedule) in Week 5. So Week 3 is really when we have to be pitching-wise, our pitch counts are up and our pitchers are ready to meet those pitch-count limits. It should be teams getting close to where they need to be for conference play.”
The atmosphere for each game should be as charged as is always is, and perhaps even moreso in case of the Spring Classic game, which, as in years past, will benefit funding critical patient and family initiatives at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
The game was shifted to Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers, to accommodate field repair by the Atlanta Braves at their home at Truist Park.
While the park’s capacity of about 10,000 means the crowd will be considerably less than in the past, when the Spring Classic would routinely draw crowds in excess of 20,000 at the Braves’ home park, the likelihood that a greater percentage of the park will be occupied should make for an even better atmosphere.
“I think the atmosphere should be really good,” Stricklin said. “We would get 20,000 at (Truist Park) and it would still feel kind of empty because it’s only about half full. You go to Coolray Field and … it’s going to be packed and the fans are a little bit closer (to the field). So yeah, you could have a really good atmosphere.”
The game will also be a homecoming for a number of former Gwinnett high school standouts on both teams, such as infielder Cam Shepherd (Peachtree Ridge), utility man Riley King (Collins Hill) and left-handed pitcher Justn Glover (Buford) for Georgia and outfielders Baron Radcliff (Norcross) and Colin Hall (Wesleyan), infielder Austin Wilhite (Buford) and right-handed pitcher Andy Archer (Wesleyan) for Tech.
“Just to see the transformation of Gwinnett County baseball over the years, there are so many high schools that are really good at baseball out there,” Hall said. “They take it serious. Not only have we had some of those players, but I’m sure Georgia has, too. But those guys are going and playing everywhere. It’s another neat thing that this college baseball game’s going o be in Gwinnett County.”
