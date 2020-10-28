Three Gwinnett golfers were named Rolex Junior All-Americans by the American Junior Golf Association on Wednesday.
Peachtree Corners residents and brothers David and Maxwell Ford received first-team honors, while Duluth resident Sara Im was named honorable mention.
David Ford, a senior committed to North Carolina for college golf, is a two-time All-American who won two AJGA invitationals with PGA Tour ties, the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield and the Junior Players Championship. He did not finish outside the top nine in seven AJGA ranked events.
Maxwell Ford, a Georgia commitment, is a first-time All-American who had top-15 finishes at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods and the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield, as well as a victory in the Jones Cup Junior Invitational. He also was third in the Georgia Amateur Championship.
Im, a sophomore, earned her first All-American honors after winning the AJGA Junior Open in Tennessee and the Stewart Cink Championship. She also was runner-up at the AJGA Junior All-Star Invitational.
