This week’s Gwinnett high school football schedule, all games at 7:30 p.m.:
Cedar Grove at GAC
Central Gwinnett at Lanier
Duluth at North Clayton
Habersham Central at Dacula
Hebron at North Clayton
Lakeside-DeKalb at Berkmar
Mill Creek at Norcross
Providence at Holy Innocents’
Shiloh at Winder-Barrow
